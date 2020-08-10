Global IT consulting company Accenture has acquired ServiceNow partner Organize Cloud Labs of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

This is M&A deal 322 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here .

. M&A activity in the ServiceNow partner sector remains steady and strong. Here’s a complete list of ServiceNow partner mergers and acquisitions.

Organize Cloud Labs, founded in 2014, is ServiceNOW’s first and only Elite Partner in Latin America, the seller says. Organize Cloud Labs has more than 125 employees, and has been growing 136 percent year-over-year, the company’s website indicates — though actual revenue and profit figures were not released.

Accenture Acquires ServiceNow Partner Organize Cloud Labs: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Paulo Ossamu, who leads Accenture Technology in Latin America, said:

“The combination of Accenture’s global ServiceNow experience and the local skills acquired through Organize Cloud Labs will strengthen our ability to help local clients ensure business resilience. The acquisition will enhance our position as a leader in ServiceNow capabilities steeped in strategy, business and industry knowledge and, most importantly, strong cloud talent.”

Added Leandro Torres, founder of Organize Cloud Labs:

“It has been an incredible and satisfying journey to help improve the lives of so many people. We’re proud that our team has grown and expanded our knowledge of the ServiceNow platform in the Brazilian market, helping companies of all segments and sizes increase their competitiveness and delight their customers and employees. Now, as part of Accenture, we’re excited to bring more opportunities to our people and enhanced capabilities to our clients.”

Torres will now lead Accenture Technology’s ServiceNow practice in Latin America.

In addition to being a partner, Accenture uses ServiceNow as its primary platform for enabling cross enterprise functions, such as human resources and IT services, for its 513,000 employees worldwide, noted Kátia Ortiz, CEO of ServiceNow in Brazil.

Accenture Mergers and Acquisitions: Deal List and Budget

Accenture‘s acquisition budget was $1.6 billion for fiscal year 2020, CFO KC McClure told Wall Street analysts during an earnings call in mid-March 2020. The company’s fiscal year ends on August 31.

Accenture has acquired roughly 40 companies since January 2019. The deals typically align with cloud, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, analytics and cybersecurity opportunities.