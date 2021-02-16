Accenture Acquires SAP Cloud Consulting Partner Edenhouse

Accenture has acquired Edenhouse, an SAP cloud and on-premises software consulting partner in the United Kingdom.

This is M&A deal number 123 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Edenhouse, founded in 2008, specializes in the sale, implementation, support, and hosting of SAP products and services to mid-sized businesses, the seller says. Edenhouse’s team of 220 professionals will join Accenture’s SAP Business Group in the UK.

Accenture Acquires Edenhouse: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement, John Erik Ellingsen, Intelligent Platform Services Lead for the UK and Ireland at Accenture, said:

“Now that Edenhouse is part of Accenture, we’re in an even stronger position in the UK to help our clients harness change and accelerate their transformational journeys. The global pandemic has increased demand for SAP’s cloud-based solutions and the additional skills we now have access to will enable us to rapidly meet the needs of our clients, helping them to progress more quickly on their path to value and become more sustainable businesses for the future.”

Added Paul Solomon, CEO at Edenhouse:

“Together, Accenture and Edenhouse are a great fit. Being part of Accenture will provide amazing opportunities for our staff and our clients. We have similar shared values, including putting business outcomes at the heart of everything we do to deliver 360° value for clients and leveraging our deep relationships with SAP. We’re excited to be able to bring the combination of our people, technology and industry excellence to take digital transformation to the next level for our clients.”

Concluded Mukul Dixit, SAP Business Group Lead for the UK and Ireland at Accenture:

“By teaming with Edenhouse we will broaden the depth of our SAP capabilities to serve our large and mid-sized clients on their next phase of growth and transformation, and cement our leadership position in the UK market. I’m excited by the possibilities that this acquisition opens up for our clients through our combined SAP expertise coupled with Accenture’s deep industry knowledge, end-to-end transformational capabilities and global reach.”

M&A Lists: Accenture and SAP Partner Deal Activity

Accenture has acquired numerous SAP partners in recent months, including Zag, SALT Solutions, Icon Integration, Maihiro, and Silveo, just to name a few.