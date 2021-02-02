Accenture Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consulting Company Businet System

Accenture has acquired Businet System, a developer of Salesforce Commerce Cloud-based e-commerce sites in Japan. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In addition to its cloud consulting skills, Businet has a proprietary order management system (OMS) for the apparel and retail industries. Founded in 1999, the company has developed and operated ecommerce sites for more than 60 companies. Businet’s 40 employees will tuck into the Accenture Interactive organization.

Accenture Acquires Businet: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Brian Whipple, CEO, Accenture Interactive, said:

“Every investment we make is an investment in our clients’ future success. The acquisition of Businet System further underscores our commitment to helping our clients navigate the complexities of digital commerce today, which will continue to be of utmost importance for our clients’ growth.”

Added Accenture Japan Market Unit lead, Atsushi Egawa:

“As COVID-19 continues to drive lifestyle changes in Japan, consumer purchasing behavior is undergoing a major shift. To better understand consumer needs and gain a competitive advantage, retailers need to provide more personalized experiences by digitizing the customer interface across a variety of devices. Through the acquisition of Businet System, Accenture is strengthening its ecommerce services, from strategy to system design, development and operation, to help our clients grow their businesses.”

Concluded Businet System CEO Akio Nakada:

“As digital technology becomes more and more embedded in our lives, consumers are demanding more convenience and a more personalized experience. As a result, agility, efficiency and overall a better experience for consumers is driving companies to bring ecommerce, one of their most important digital touchpoints, in-house. With the entire market at a major turning point, we are confident that we can help our clients continue to grow by combining our 20-year track record of building and operating ecommerce sites with Accenture’s experience-driven capabilities.”

M&A: Salesforce Cloud Consulting Acquisitions

M&A activity in the Salesforce cloud partner ecosystem remains strong. Deals to kick off 2021 include:

