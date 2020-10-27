Accenture Acquires OpusLine for Healthcare AI, IT Services

Accenture ($ACN) is acquiring OpusLine to bolster its artificial intelligence (AI) and IT services in the healthcare, life sciences and insurance verticals. The deal also increases Accenture’s footprint in France. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 438 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here. Moreover, Accenture has acquired at least 25 companies so far in 2020. Also, this is Accenture’s second acquisition disclosure of the week. The other deal involved buying AWS MSP Enimbos.

Accenture Acquires OpusLine: M&A Deal Details

OpusLine, founded in 2012, employs roughly 85 consultants. Those employees will tuck into Accenture’s newly created Health practice of Accenture Strategy & Consulting organization.

Accenture has made multiple acquisitions in the healthcare and life sciences IT services vertical. Example deals from 2019 include Clarity Insights, Knowledgent and Enterprise System Partners, and the 2017 acquisition of LabAnswer.

Accenture invested nearly $1.5 billion globally on 34 acquisitions in its 2020 fiscal year, which ended on August 31, 2020, the company says.

Accenture Acquires OpusLine: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Olivier Girard, market unit lead for Accenture France & Benelux, said:

“Our intent to acquire OpusLine is aligned with our development strategy and underscores our commitment to the health industry, which is a fast-growing sector for Accenture and also for society as a whole. OpusLine’s extensive industry knowledge complements Accenture’s deep technology expertise and would provide our clients in France with even greater access to local and global industry expertise as they embrace new technologies and processes.”

Added Alix Pradere, OpusLine’s founder and associate partner:

“The opportunity to become part of Accenture presents tremendous new opportunities for our business, our clients and our people. We are particularly excited about the opportunity to leverage Accenture’s capabilities in digital and cybersecurity to deliver enhanced patient and customer experiences and to also ensure we remain at the forefront of industry innovation.”

Concluded Aliette Leleux, managing director of Accenture’s insurance industry practice in France: