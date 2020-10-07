Global IT consulting and professional services firm Accenture has acquired Myrtle Consulting Group, an industrial operations consulting firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. Financial terms were not disclosed.

. This is the second Accenture acquisition disclosed this week. The other involved Accenture acquiring SAP partner Zag.

In contrast, Myrtle specializes in optimizing clients’ sourcing, production, supply chain operations and execution. The acquisition will expand Accenture’s manufacturing and supply chain capabilities.Myrtle’s team will tuck into the Accenture Industry X group, which helps clients improve how they operate factories and plants.

Accenture Acquires Myrtle Consulting Group: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Nigel Stacey, global lead of Accenture Industry X, said:

“Cost, quality and safety remain a constant and rising challenge for manufacturing and operations leaders. They need to free untapped value across production sites and distribution centers, so they can invest in resilient and responsible operating models for manufacturing and supply chains that are future-proof and digital-enabled. This is what the combined skills of Accenture and Myrtle will help them achieve.”

Added Edwin Bosso, CEO and founder of Myrtle:

“Becoming part of Accenture Industry X will allow us to pair our frontline operational expertise with Accenture’s global reach and digital capabilities to bring solutions to clients that will transform their operations from the ground up.”

Bosso, who will join Accenture as managing director, also wrote the best-selling book 6,000 Dreams: The Leader’s Guide To A Successful Business Transformation Journey, published by ForbesBooks.

Accenture Acquisitions: Additional Examples and Complete Deal List

Accenture has made multiple digital manufacturing, operations and supply chain-focused acquisitions in recent months.

Additional examples include technology consultancy SALT Solutions in Germany, PLM Systems in Italy, Callisto Integration in Canada, Silveo in France and Enterprise System Partners in Ireland, the buyer asserts.

Moreover, Accenture has acquired dozens of companies this year, according to ChannelE2E’s ongoing coverage.