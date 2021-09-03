Accenture Acquires Healthcare Technology Consulting Firm Gevity

Accenture has acquired Gevity, a consulting firm focused on the healthcare vertical. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 543 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

Gevity, founded in 1995, is based in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. The company has roughly 100 employees who support customers globally. Key Gevity customers include healthcare providers, public and private payers, regulators and non-profit stakeholder organizations, Accenture says.

Gevity’s expertise spans health systems integration, informatics and analytics, and solution implementation and program management.

Accenture has a history of acquisitions in Canada — including Oracle Cloud service provider Cloudworks; and government service consultancy Avenai; and digital manufacturing expert Callisto Integration.

Accenture Acquires Gevity: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada, said:

“The addition of Gevity will expand our capabilities in delivering health transformation services in Canada and other global markets, Gevity’s talented team and track record of success combined with Accenture’s national leadership in transformation services and strong ecosystem partnerships will strengthen our capabilities from coast to coast. Moreover, the acquisition positions Accenture to lead the wave of tech-enabled health innovation that places people’s health at the center to improve access, experience, and outcomes.”

Added Jane Kerr, managing director and Canadian client group lead for resources, provincial and public health at Accenture:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for health organizations to modernize their technology systems and restructure their operating models to reduce costs and be more efficient. Gevity’s experienced team of professionals will significantly enhance our ability to harness the power of technology and human ingenuity to lead change for Canadian public and private health organizations as they look to complete large-scale transformations.”

Concluded Marc Koehn, CEO of Gevity:

“Over the last 25 years, Gevity has been focused on delivering on its mission to enable a healthier world by helping clients modernize for the future. By joining Accenture’s global Health practice, with its leading capabilities in digital, design, cloud, security and customer experience, we can together have a greater impact on the transformation of Canada’s healthcare industry and open up exciting career opportunities for our team members.”

Accenture now has roughly 569,000 employees across more than 120 countries.