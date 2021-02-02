Accenture Acquires Change Management Consulting Firm Future State

Accenture has acquired Future State, a change management consulting firm in Oakland, California. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 93 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021, and the third Accenture acquisition we’ve tracked in the past 24 hours.

Future State is a woman-led, woman-owned business. The company assists life sciences and technology companies with change management services. Key partners include Workplace by Facebook, ModernEpic, Sigma Technology, Simpplr and Intrac.

Future State’s 75-person team now tucks into Accenture’s Talent & Organization / Human Potential practice.

Accenture Acquires Future State: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement, Eva Sage-Gavin, global lead for Accenture’s Talent & Organization / Human Potential practice, said:

“As the ongoing health, economic and social crises have demonstrated, disruption is constant and companies must adapt to thrive and grow. By adding the experience and talent of Future State, Accenture is expanding its capabilities to help clients in their business transformation journeys as they navigate a rapidly changing world.”

Added Shannon Adkins, CEO of Future State:

“The clients we work with are changing the world, and that kind of innovation doesn’t happen using standard models, nor does it happen by standing still. Joining Accenture enables us to scale our value proposition by unleashing the unique talents of our design-thinkers and design-doers to help more clients pursue their extraordinary visions that aim to positively impact the world.”

Future State aligns with Accenture’s aggressive M&A strategy — which typically pursues companies focused on digital transformation, big data analytics, cloud and cybersecurity.