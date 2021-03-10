Accenture Acquires Fable+ Team Performance Consulting Company

Accenture has acquired Fable+, a consulting firm specializing in business agility and analytics-driven transformation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accenture Buys Fable+: Deal Focus

Fable+, based in Germany, develops a proprietary cloud-based app to measure psychological safety and team performance. The result: Fable+ can help customers to “quantify key culture factors that drive performance across different levels of an organization.”

Roughly 50 Fable+ employees will tuck into Accenture’s Talent & Organization / Human Potential team. Accenture has been expanding that particular organization through multiple acquisitions — including Cirrus in March 2021, Future State in February 2021 and Kates Kesler in 2020.

Moreover, Accenture has made more than 60 acquisitions since 2019. The deals typically involve digital transformation, big data analytics, cloud, cybersecurity and MSSP buyouts.

Accenture Acquires Fable+: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Accenture’s Christie Smith, global lead of Talent & Organization / Human Potential, said:

“What the past year taught us, is that sudden disruption must be met with an equally rapid response in the workplace by leaders seeking to create cultures grounded in trust and focused on supporting people across many dimensions of well-being. Fable+’s methodologies will enable our clients to shape their workplace culture and support the growth of agile and resilient teams that are central to sustainable businesses growth.”

Added Frank Riemensperger, market unit lead for Accenture in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia:

“Digital transformation requires change, not only on hardware but also in mindsets. Consequently, we see an increasing demand for agile transformation and training centered on human interaction. Using AI and cloud technology, Fable+ pioneered an analytics-driven approach to better understand workplace culture and team performance. This acquisition enables us to scale and grow innovative services that help clients create effective working environments to address their individual challenges.”

Concluded Ilhan Scheer, founder and CEO of Fable+: