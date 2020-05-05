Accenture Acquires Callisto Integration for Digital Manufacturing Technology Services

Accenture acquires Callisto Integration, a digital consulting firm that supports such vertical markets as food & beverage, chemicals and utilities.

Accenture has acquired Callisto Integration, a digital consulting firm that supports such vertical markets as food and beverage, chemicals and utilities. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 200 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020.

Accenture Acquires Callisto Integration: Business Focus

Callisto designs and implements manufacturing execution systems, industrial internet of things (IoT) systems and shop-floor control systems.

Roughly 160 Callisto employees join Accenture’s Industry X.0 practice — which focuses heavily on IoT, data analytics and artificial intelligence — to improve how companies design, engineer and manufacture products and services and operate industrial facilities, the buyer notes.

Callisto is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. It also has two offices in the United States — in Richmond, Virginia and Albany, Oregon — as well as offices in Warwick in the United Kingdom and Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Accenture says.

Accenture Acquires Callisto Integration: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Accenture North America CEO Jimmy Etheredge said:

“Our clients, who include the leaders in virtually every industry, are under tremendous pressure to harness the power of disruption for competitive advantage. Our acquisition of Callisto shows how we continue to scale our digital manufacturing capabilities to help our clients innovate and succeed in an environment of accelerating digitization.”

Craig McNeil, the managing director for Accenture’s Industry X.0 practice in North America, added:

“Digital technologies are fundamentally transforming the factory floor. The combination of our Industry X.0 capabilities with Callisto’s digital manufacturing expertise can help our clients make their production processes more efficient and flexible. It can also help them produce higher-quality products and increase the safety and sustainability of their plant operations.”

Jeffrey Russell, president, Accenture in Canada, asserted:

“With Callisto, Accenture will offer a unique combination of manufacturing, technology and analytics services. We’re thrilled to welcome Callisto’s employees to the Accenture family and to work together to solve our clients’ biggest challenges.”

Mike Grasley, Callisto Integration’s chief innovation officer, concluded:

“Becoming part of Accenture Industry X.0 and Accenture’s global organization is an incredible opportunity. It allows us to bring our digital manufacturing solutions to more clients at a scale that hasn’t been possible before and presents new opportunities to our people.”

Accenture Acquisitions: Industry X.o Additions

Callisto is the thrid digital manufacturing advisory and services provider that Accenture has acquired recently. The other deals involve SAP partner Silveo in France and Enterprise System Partners in Ireland in 2019.

Additional Industry X.0-related acquisitions include:

German embedded software company ESR Labs;

Dutch product design and innovation agency VanBerlo;

U.S. product innovation and engineering company Nytec;

U.K. innovation firm Happen, and

German technology consultancy Zielpuls.

Accenture Acquisition Budget

Accenture‘s acquisition budget is $1.6 billion for fiscal year 2020, CFO KC McClure told Wall Street analysts during an earnings call in mid-March 2020.

As of that time, the global IT services provider and consulting firm had spent $584 million on 17 acquisitions in this fiscal year, McClure indicated. ChannelE2E doesn’t know if the M&A budget has changed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

