Accenture Acquires Supply Chain Consulting Firm Blue Horseshoe

Accenture has acquired supply chain management and strategy consulting firm Blue Horseshoe, which partners closely with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Platform and Oracle NetSuite. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 485 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

Blue Horseshoe, founded in 2001, specializes in fulfillment and distribution solutions. The company claims to have improved more than 640 customer supply chains.

Blue Horseshoe is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, with additional offices in Ohio, Colorado and North Carolina, as well as Amsterdam in The Netherlands and Tallinn in Estonia.

Blue Horseshoe’s team of 349 people will join Accenture’s Supply Chain & Operations group.

Accenture Acquires Blue Horseshoe: Executive Insight

In a prepared statement about the deal, Renato Scaff, Accenture’s supply chain & operations North America lead commented:

“To be competitive, companies need to transform their supply chains to deliver the innovative and hyper-personalized products, services and experiences that are in high demand—and fulfillment is core to that transformation. Blue Horseshoe’s deep fulfillment consulting experience and methodologies support Accenture’s vision for building customer-centric, resilient and responsible supply chains that benefit people, society and the planet.”

Added Blue Horseshoe CEO Chris Cason:

“For two decades, we’ve worked with clients to build connectedness, efficiency and automation across their enterprise and supply chain operations. As part of Accenture, we will bring increased scale and combined expertise to help clients put in place next generation supply chain and fulfillment strategies that meet customer expectations and support business growth.”

Accenture M&A

Accenture remains active on the M&A front, acquiring dozens of companies each year, most of which are centered on cloud services, cybersecurity, digital transformation, data and analytics, managed services, ad agencies and consultants. Accenture most recently acquired strategic IT consultant LEXTA earlier this week.