Accenture Acquires Cloud Consulting Company Benext

Accenture has acquired Benext, a product consulting company that offers agile coaching, cloud-based software development and data science expertise. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Benext, founded in 2014, is based in France. The company helps customers to design, organize, deploy, and manage their digital products, Accenture says. Roughly 160 Benext employees will tuck into OCTO Technology, a consultancy that Accenture acquired in 2017. The deal aligns with Accenture Cloud First, an initiative that spans more than 77,000 cloud professionals.

Accenture’s M&A team has been particularly active in France. Recent acquisitions in the country include Linkbynet, Gekko, and Cirruseo.

Accenture Acquires French Cloud Consulting Company: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Karthik Narain, global lead, Accenture Cloud First, said:

“With many clients ramping up their multi-cloud environments, the need for new agile operating models and a seamless user experience across a multi-cloud network has never been greater. By tapping into the dynamic capabilities of the cloud, leading companies can reimagine their businesses from design to delivery. Acquiring BENEXT would be a valuable addition to help more clients truly operate in the cloud and become digital enterprises. For clients, this ultimately equates to reaching a tipping point of change and pivoting the entirety of their business toward new opportunities.”

Added Olivier Girard, market unit lead for Accenture France & Benelux:

“Together with BENEXT, we would bring more specialized skills to fulfill the growing demand for effective product management and agile methods by leveraging the use of the latest technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence, data and DevOps. The unique combination of our product management, organizational and technology skills would generate more value to the French market in particular for our clients in the public sector, financial services, and the media industry.”

Concluded David Robert, founder and president of Benext:

“We are excited about this opportunity based on our history and would accelerate our strategy. The combination of our two organizations’ expertise allied with our deep product management expertise would enable us to take the services offered to our clients to a whole new level. Together, we can help clients reimagine their products, reengineer their product life cycles and optimize their customers’ experiences.”

Accenture now employs more than 569,000 people worldwide.