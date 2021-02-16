Accenture Acquires AWS Cloud, Snowflake Partner Infinity Works

Accenture has acquired cloud and digital transformation consultancy Infinity Works, an Amazon Web Services and Snowflake data cloud partner. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Infinity Works, founded in 2014, employs roughly 440 software engineers, data engineers, cloud architects, and cloud certified specialists. Infinity Work is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and an Elite Services Partner with Snowflake, the first partner in the UK & Ireland to be awarded that Snowflake status.

Headquartered in Leeds, Infinity Works has offices across the UK –including Manchester, Edinburgh and London.

The deal aligns with Accenture Cloud First, a global organization and customer-focused initiative that spans 70,000 employees worldwide.

Accenture Acquires Infinity Works: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First, said:

“Acquiring Infinity Works is a significant step in advancing our Accenture Cloud First strategy and capabilities in the UK, and in achieving our purpose to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity. The Infinity Works team brings deep cloud and engineering specialization and increases our ability to leverage cloud-native architectures, applications and methods to help clients innovate and operate with speed and flexibility at scale.”

Added Paul Henshaw, co-founder at Infinity Works:

“Ever since Infinity Works was founded, we have used cloud-first approaches to help our customers migrate to the cloud and enable them to digitally transform at scale and speed. We are proud of our proven experience of delivering across multiple sectors using a combination of our unique working culture, values, and technical expertise. Accenture’s resources and capabilities will enable us to better support our customers’ digital projects while providing them with the same exceptional levels of service they’ve come to expect.”

Concluded Emma Kendrew, cloud infrastructure engineering lead at Accenture UK & Ireland:

“We are delighted to welcome the Infinity Works team as they bring a strong culture and unique approach to cloud that aligns well with Accenture. Modern software engineering is critical to unleashing the transformational power of cloud and adding the exceptional talents of the Infinity Works team will help propel us forward in realising our Cloud First ambitions.”

Accenture Acquisitions: Cloud, Data, Security and More

Accenture has been very active on the acquisition front. The global IT consulting firm typically acquires professional and managed services firms focused on cloud, big data analytics, digital transformation, and cybersecurity opportunities.

