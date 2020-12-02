Accenture Acquires AWS, Microsoft Azure Cloud Partner Olikka

Accenture acquires Olikka, an Australia-based systems integrator for Amazon Web Services (AWS) & Microsoft Azure. Accenture is the worlds' top public cloud MSP, ChannelE2E research says.

Accenture has acquired Olikka, a Melbourne, Australia-based systems integrator that supports Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure cloud services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 502 that ChannelE2E has tracked so far in 2020. Find a full list of M&A deals here. Moreover, this is Accenture’s 50th acquisition since January 2019, according to ChannelE2E’s ongoing M&A coverage.

The Olikka deal surfaces roughly two months after Accenture formalized a Cloud First group backed by 70,000 employees and a $3 billion budget — $1 billion per year — over the next three years.

Olikka, founded in 2011, is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that specializes in native cloud-based application development, cloud modernization development and security. Olikka also has Microsoft Azure capabilities and strong experience with Windows on AWS, Accenture asserts.

Accenture Acquires Olikka: Executive Perspectives

Describing the deal, Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First, said:

“Olikka’s extensive experience with AWS and Azure, coupled with their strong cloud-native capabilities in high demand areas such as application modernization and security, means we can go straight to the heart of our clients’ most pressing challenges and fully deliver value. With the addition of Olikka’s talented team of cloud application developers, we’ll be better positioned than ever to help companies in the Australian and New Zealand market deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity.”

Added Scott Hahn, technology lead for Australia and New Zealand:

“The addition of Olikka will immediately reinforce Accenture’s position as a leading AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud partner in the Australia-New Zealand market. We’re confident it will also accelerate our growth through services complimentary to our Cloud First capabilities.”

Michael Pascoe, managing director of Olikka, concluded:

“Joining Accenture is a remarkable opportunity for our team at Olikka to accelerate our growth and continue the journey we started less than 10 years ago. We’ve always made a difference for our clients, and with Accenture’s resources, scale, and ecosystem partnerships we can now scale-up that impact with cloud transformation projects of any size and type. We look forward to contributing our ingenuity, skills and culture to the Accenture team, and to helping clients in the region use cloud to innovate faster to make a difference.”

Accenture Acquisitions in Australia and New Zealand

Accenture has made at least 50 acquisitions from 2019 through late 2020, including multiple deals in Australia and New Zealand. Noteworthy deals in the region include: