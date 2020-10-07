Accenture Acquires Government Technology Consulting Firm Avenai

Accenture has acquired Avenai, a government-focused IT consulting firm and technology services provider in Ottawa, Canada. This is Accenture's third acquisition of the week.

Accenture has acquired Avenai, a government-focused IT consulting firm and technology services provider in Ottawa, Canada. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 412 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

Accenture has been extremely active on the M&A front. The global IT consulting firm and professional services provider this week also acquired Myrtyle Consulting Group for industrial operations expertise and Zag for SAP application migration expertise. Moreover, Accenture has acquired at least 24 companies so far in 2020.

Avenai, founded in 2012, serves government and commercial clients in the Ottawa and Toronto regions. The company, which has 70 employees, specializes in strategy development, process improvement, IT-enabled business transformation, and organization culture transformation, Accenture notes.

Avenai founders Chris Brennan, Mike Scotten and Brendan Timmins will join Accenture as managing directors in its Strategy & Consulting practice, the buyer says.

Accenture Acquires Avenai: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the acquisition, Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada, said:

“COVID-19 is leading many Canadian organizations to accelerate their technology transformations to ensure they come out ahead in this new reality, and that’s why we are adding significantly to our team of experts in Ottawa. We look forward to working with the Avenai team to help our clients transform to meet the challenges of today and the future.”

Mark Lambert, managing director and federal public service practice lead in Canada, added:

“Government organizations are at a digital transformation tipping point, with many departments and agencies rapidly moving to the cloud and embracing new ways to modernize and improve delivery models and services for Canadians. Avenai brings a stellar consulting team that will be amplified by Accenture’s global reach to support our clients’ broad ambitions.”

Concluded Brennan:

“Accenture and Avenai share values of delivery excellence, collaboration and community. Our team is excited about the opportunity to bring our expertise together with Accenture’s to provide the best outcomes for our clients and new opportunities for our people.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, Accenture said.