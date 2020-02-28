Accenture Acquires Australian Digital Consultancy AlphaBeta

Accenture has acquired AlphaBeta Advisors, a privately held Australian consultancy, for an undisclosed figure. The deal marks Accenture’s fourth deal Down Under in the last 12 months.

This is M&A deal Number 130 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. Also, this is the eighth Accenture M&A deal or investment so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Founded in 2015, AlphaBeta combines business strategy, data analytics, and econometrics to advise its clients. The deal enables Accenture to expand its analytics-led strategy capabilities in the market, the company said.

AlphaBeta’s clients include organizations in industries like government, technology, and financial services. AlphaBeta has around 35 employees working out of its offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra.

Accenture Acquires AlphaBeta: Executive Perspectives

Bob Easton, chairman of Accenture in Australia and New Zealand, commented:

“In its short history, AlphaBeta Advisors has carved out a unique and differentiated position in the local marketplace. We are strongly aligned in how we work with organizations to address some of the most pressing issues and opportunities of our time. AlphaBeta Advisors’s data and analytics-led approach to strategy and consulting will boost the specialized strategic advice Accenture offers clients to help them achieve competitive agility by turning data-driven insights into real action and impact.”

Andrew Charlton, founder and director at AlphaBeta Advisors, added:

“Following a period of rapid growth, we are ready to take our business to the next level. By joining forces and combining our data-led advisory services with Accenture’s world-class strategy capabilities, we will be best positioned to guide clients on the journey from strategy through to execution.”

Accenture’s Australian M&A Plays

In this past year, Accenture has made four other acquisitions in Australia, including SAP and business intelligence specialists, Icon Integration in February 2020; specialist Government consultancy, Apis Group in December 2019; big data and analytics company Analytics8 in August 2019; and cybersecurity and technology company BCT Solutions in June 2019.

A list of all of Accenture’s acquisitions can be found here.