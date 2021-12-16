Accenture Acquires 5G Network Services Consulting and Engineering Firm AFD.TECH

Accenture intends to acquire AFD.TECH, a Paris-based consulting and engineering firm that deploys next generation networks, such as 5G and fiber. The deal is pending local, customary approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 779 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

Accenture Acquires AFD.TECH: Network Consulting and 5G Focus

AFD.TECH is based in France with additional offices in Belgium and Morocco. Once this deal is approved, Accenture expects to gain roughly 1,600 network engineers who understand how to design, deploy, and operate next generation networks. Also, the deal aligns with Accenture’s acquisition of Arca in November 2021 and of umlaut in October 2021, the buyer said.

In a prepared statement, Olivier Girard, market unit lead for Accenture in France & Benelux, said:

“The combination of latest technologies such as 5G, cloud and next generation IoT is transforming the way businesses are operating across all the industries by creating opportunities for innovative services and new sources of growth. To succeed in their digital transformation and take advantage of its full potential, companies must act now to adopt the right strategy and build new business solutions enabled by network investments. This acquisition would give us a significant footprint in advanced mobile and enterprise networks.”

Added Karthik Narain, global lead, Accenture Cloud First:

“Most networks were not built for today’s highly distributed world of cloud, edge devices and remote work. Increasingly, companies will need to invest in modern networks that seamlessly connect across the dynamic capabilities of the cloud continuum—from public through edge and everything in between. AFD.TECH’s network operations and IT capabilities, as well as its deep industry knowledge, would complement Accenture’s cloud, edge computing, security, and network capabilities to help clients shape, build and operate cloud-first networks.”

Concluded Jérôme Picard, co-founder and CEO of AFD.TECH:

“Combining our strengths with Accenture would allow us to leverage the potential offered by the latest technologies and to allow an even-broader client base, both existing and future, to grasp the full potential of the range of new services that will be generated by the deep transformation across nearly every industry and market in the next five years. The opportunity to join Accenture would allow us to scale capabilities and enable tremendous opportunity for our clients, our company and our people. Together, we would help clients adapt their operating model, expand the skills of their people and drive innovation to unlock the full potential of 5G.” said Jérôme Picard, co-founder and CEO of AFD.TECH.

Accenture now has more than 624,000 employees across more than 120 countries.