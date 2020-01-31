Accenture Acquisitions List: Digital, Cloud and Cybersecurity Buyouts
Accenture's annual budget for technology acquisitions has been $1.5 billion. Here's a list of Accenture's digital, cloud & cybersecurity acquisitions for 2019.
Accenture budgeted roughly $1.5 billion for acquisitions in fiscal 2019. The acquisition spree continues into fiscal 2020.
Here’s a list of Accenture acquisitions that ChannelE2E has tracked:
- January 2020: Sierra-Cedar’s WorkDay, Salesforce & MuleSoft consulting practice.
- January 2020: Ideoclick, an ecommerce specialist. This was an investment rather than outright acquisition.
- January 2020: Symantec’s MSSP business, which includes cyber security services and six security operations centers.
- January 2020: SAP partner Maihiro for customer experience (CX) & customer relationship management (CRM) software consulting experience across Europe.
- December 2019: Clarity Insights, a data science consultancy with analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML) expertise.
- December 2019: Apis Group, an Australian consultancy that provides strategic advisory, digital design, and delivery services to government agencies.
- October 2019: Happen, a London-based consulting firm focused on digital transformation & analytics to help customers generate new ideas, products & services.
- October 2019: Sutter Mills, a French firm that specializes in developing data-driven marketing strategies.
- October 2019: Nytek, an IoT software expert.
- September 2019: Pragsis Bidoop for big data, artificial intelligence (AI) & advanced analytics expertise. Accenture’s Applied Intelligence business gained 200 employees.
- August 2019: Fairway Technologies; tucks business into the Accenture Product and Platform Engineering Services practice for software-based innovations.
- August 2019: Parker Fitzgerald, a risk management consulting firm for financial services companies.
- August 2019: Australian big data consultancy Analytics8.
- August 2019: Consulting firm & digital agency INSITUM to bolster the Fjord agency and grow its footprint in Latin America.
- August 2019: Northstream, a 5G wireless & IoT (Internet of Things) consultancy to communications service providers (CSPs) & networking companies in the Nordics.
- July 2019: BCT Solutions, a privately held cybersecurity and technology consultancy with a big footprint in government markets.
- June 2019: Bridge Energy Group, a Boston-based IT consulting, systems integration & data analytics firm focused on North American electric utilities.
- May 2019: Zielpuls, a German technology consultancy that designs smart products and services for automotive companies, medical technology, industrial equipment, and high-tech industries.
- April 2019: Cirruseo, a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) partner & ChannelE2E Top 100 Public Cloud MSP.
- April 2019: Shackleton, a Spanish brand communications agency. Accenture Interactive’s bid to disrupt & redefine the advertising agency industry accelerates.
- April 2019: Droga5, a creative & advertising agency.
- March 2019: Storm Digital, a digital marketing agency that will tuck into the fast-growing Accenture Interactive business.
- March 2019: Hjaltelin Stahl (a Danish creative agency) and Enterprise System Partners (a Cork, Ireland-based firm).
- January 2019: Orbium, a management consultancy & technology services provider focused in the financial services vertical market.
We’ll continue to update this list each time Accenture makes an acquisition.
