Accenture Acquires Semiconductor Engineering Design Firm XtremeEDA

Accenture has acquired Ottawa-based silicon design services company XtremeEDA. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 580 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Accenture, founded in 1989, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has more than 70 locations around the globe. The company has 699,000 employees listed on LinkedIn. Accenture’s areas of expertise include management consulting, systems integration and technology, business process outsourcing and application and infrastructure outsourcing.

XtremeEDA, founded in 2002, is based in Ottowa, Ontario, Canada. The company has 41 employees listed on LinkedIn. XtremeEDA’s areas of expertise include digital design verification, processor and system integration and hardware security for clients across North America including software and platform, telecommunications, consumer products, avionics and defense.

The acquisition of XtremeEDA will expand Accenture Cloud First’s capabilities in edge computing to help clients improve how they manage and use physical assets at or near the user, the companies said.

Accenture Acquires XtremeEDA: Executive Insight

Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First, commented on the news:

“We believe silicon engineering has enormous potential to help organizations uncover new ways to differentiate and personalize experiences in the digital world. Excellent, fit-for-purpose silicon design translates into real-time, seamless, accessible and completely user-centered experiences. The XtremeEDA team’s expertise will help us bring more specialized, high-performance and scalable compute capabilities to our clients as they utilize the power of the Cloud Continuum to reinvent their enterprises.”

Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada, added:

“We welcome the addition of the XtremeEDA team to expand our edge computing and silicon design capabilities in North America. XtremeEDA will help us scale what is already one of the most comprehensive edge capabilities in the world, creating new experiences on the digital core. By combining XtremeEDA’s strong and deep experience in advanced silicon design with Accenture’s Cloud First capabilities, we are poised to deliver more value for clients in specialized hardware, distributed cloud, decentralized edge computing and complex security needs.”

Claude Cloutier, CEO, XtremeEDA, said:

“Joining Accenture will enable us to continue the mission we started 20 years ago: to be a strategic partner for clients and to have global reach. It’s a milestone moment to bring our team’s experience to Accenture’s end-to-end silicon engineering services. We are excited for the journey ahead, one that will open greater opportunities for our clients and people.”

Accenture’s M&A Activity

Global IT consulting firm Accenture typically acquires dozens of companies each year. Many of the deals focus on cloud services, cybersecurity, digital transformation, data and analytics, managed services, sustainability and ad agencies. You can see a list of Accenture acquisitions that ChannelE2E has tracked since 2019 here.

XtremeEDA is the fifth business that Accenture Canada has acquired since 2020. In September 2021, Accenture acquired Gevity, a healthcare strategy and consulting organization based in Victoria. In July 2021, Accenture acquired Cloudworks, a leading Oracle Cloud service provider based in Toronto. In 2020, Accenture acquired Avenai, another Ottawa-based consultancy focused on public service organizations, and Callisto Integration, an Oakville, Ontario consulting and technology services provider for digital manufacturing in food and beverage, chemicals, utilities and other industries.