Accenture Acquires IT Services Provider Trivadis AG

Accenture has acquired Trivadis AG, a Swiss IT services provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Trivadis has a team of more than 710 professionals located across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Denmark and Romania, all of whom will join Accenture’s Data & AI team within the Accenture Cloud First group, according to the company.

Headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland, Tribadis offers a suite of proprietary accelerators and assets that help companies advance their data platform lifecycles, automate operational tasks in databases, develop data warehouse solutions and accelerate cloud migrations.

Founded in 1994, Trivadis’ clients come from a range of industries including the public sector, automotive, and life science industries.

Accenture Acquires Trivadis: Executive Insight

Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First, commented on the deal:

“Data’s worth depends on its accessibility and application. Cloud is the only place where data gains scale, agility and the power to drive reinvention so business can soar. Data is the vital source of business value today. However, the power of data can be limited if locked in legacy, on-premises platforms. Acquiring Trivadis will strengthen our ability to help clients blend data from different sources together in real-time, build agile reporting, and leverage analytics and AI to create broadly accessible customer, market and operational insights that deliver meaningful business outcomes.”

Gerald Klump, co-CEO of Trivadis, said:

“Data is fundamental for the development of any business today and has been part of Trivadis’s DNA since the beginning. We are excited to join Accenture and to scale our value proposition to a larger client base.”

Ana Campos, co-CEO of Trivadis, added:

“Together, we will create great opportunities for our people to develop and become the partner of choice for businesses to harness the power of data in the cloud.”

Frank Riemensperger, market unit lead for Accenture in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Russia, said:

“Having Trivadis’s talented team join Accenture will strengthen our data on cloud capabilities with a strong focus on engineering. Combining these specific technological skills with Accenture’s business strategy expertise and global network, will scale our end-to-end data and analytics offering and reinforce Accenture’s cloud and data-driven reinvention strategies.”

Accenture’s Continued M&A Plays

