Accenture Acquires Supply Chain Management Consultancy MacGregor Partners

Accenture has acquired MacGregor Partners, a supply chain consultancy and technology provider specializing in intelligent logistics and warehouse management. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accenture Acquires MacGregor Partners

Accenture, founded in 1989, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has more than 70 locations around the globe. The company has 710,000 employees listed on LinkedIn. Accenture’s areas of expertise include management consulting, systems integration and technology, business process outsourcing and application and infrastructure outsourcing.

MacGregor Partners, founded in 2012, is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company has 110 employees listed on LinkedIn. MacGregor Partners’ areas of expertise include warehouse management system, warehouse labor management, operations review, process improvement, parcel manifesting, implementation services, consulting services, system integration, RedPrairie, solution design, JDA, software development, warehouse automation, analytics, document automation, document mangement, HighJump, Blue Yonder and operational improvement.

MacGregor will tuck into Accenture’s Intelligent Platform Services group.

The acquisition expands Accenture’s supply chain network and fulfillment transformation capabilities powered by Blue Yonder technology. Blue Yonder is a software company and supply chain management consultancy owned by Panasonic. Blue Yonder provides supply chain management, manufacturing planning, retail planning, store operations and category management, and is a key partner of Accenture and MacGregor Partners.

Renato Scaff, Accenture’s North America supply chain and operations lead, commented on the news:

“Managing growing demands on fulfillment and distribution centers is a key component in our clients’ overall effort to totally reinvent their supply chain networks. The acquisition of MacGregor deepens our capabilities for supply chain network transformation and extends our skilled workforce in delivering effective solutions with our alliance partner, Blue Yonder.”

Jason Ziegler, president and CEO, MacGregor Partners, added:

“For over a decade, we have helped our clients transform their distribution network technology landscape, keeping their products in motion. As part of the Accenture platform, we will positively impact a much larger portion of the global supply chain, while increasing the speed of innovation our clients have come to trust. This also provides our employees with incredible opportunities for growth as we collectively craft the future of supply chain.”

Accenture’s M&A Activity

Global IT consulting firm Accenture typically acquires dozens of companies each year. Many of the deals focus on cloud services, cybersecurity, digital transformation, data and analytics, managed services, sustainability and ad agencies. You can see a list of Accenture acquisitions that ChannelE2E has tracked since 2019 here.

Accenture M&A Budget for MSPs, MSSPs, IT Consultancies & Business Automation

The MacGregor Partners deal surfaced on the first day of Accenture’s fiscal year 2023. Accenture estimated that it spent about $2.5 billion on acquisitions during the company’s 2022 fiscal year, which ended on August 31, 2022.