Accenture Acquires Supply Chain Management Consultancy Alfa

Accenture has acquired Alfa Consulting, a supply chain technology expert that supports customers in Spain, Portugal and México. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 295 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Accenture Acquisition Strategy, Alfa Consulting Expertise

The Alfa deal is part of a larger M&A strategy. Indeed, Accenture plans to spend roughly $4 billion on acquisitions during the current fiscal year.

Roughly $1.8 billion of that $4 billion M&A budget was spent on 21 acquisitions during the first half of Accenture’s fiscal year 2022, CFO KC McClure indicated during an earnings call on March 17, 2022.

The latest deal involves Alfa Consulting — which has offices in Barcelona, Madrid and Mexico. Alfa’s 52 consultants will join Accenture’s Supply Chain & Operations function. That group helps clients with end-to-end supply network visibility, customer-centered supply chain segmentation, sourcing and procurement transformation, operational agility, resilience stress testing and sustainable and responsible supply chain strategies, Accenture said.

Accenture Buys Alfa Consulting: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Kris Timmermans, head of Accenture’s Supply Chain & Operations function, said:

“Supply chains, especially in capital intensive industries, need to be flexible and responsive, while also maintaining the transparency that makes them trustworthy. Alfa Beyond Consulting’s deep experience and proprietary tools complement our vision for helping clients build resilient and sustainable supply chains that can meet today’s demands and tomorrow’s opportunities.”

Added Joaquín Escoda, Alfa Consulting chairman:

“We are excited with all the possibilities that joining Accenture will offer to our clients and employees. On one hand, the capability to offer a complete range of services and products, complementing our competencies with best-in-class solutions and technological platforms and on the other, the great variety of opportunities and resources for our employees’ and partners’ professional careers.”

Concluded Domingo Mirón, Accenture’s Iberia Market Unit lead:

“Alfa Consulting brings differentiated expertise in sectors with extensive industrial footprints and distributed assets. With Alfa Consulting as part of Accenture, we will further enhance our ability to help clients in these industries build future-ready intelligent supply chains that create change and drive value.”

Supply Chain Management M&A Remains Strong

M&A activity involving supply chain management consultancies and software providers has been strong. Among the reasons: MSPs and MSSPs want to mitigate cybersecurity risks across technology supply chains, and IT consulting firms want to help customers strengthen and manage physical supply chains — many of which remain stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional supply chain management M&A deals include: