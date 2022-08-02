Accenture Acquires Cloud MSP, IT Consulting Firm Sentia

Accenture has acquired cloud consulting firm Sentia’s businesses in the Netherlands, Belgium and Bulgaria. Sentia’s business in Denmark is not part of the acquisition and will continue independently under the Sentia brand, supported by Waterland Private Equity as the main shareholder, according to the company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accenture Acquires Cloud Specialist Sentia

Accenture, founded in 1989, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has more than 70 locations around the globe. The company has 710,000 employees listed on LinkedIn. Accenture’s areas of expertise include management consulting, systems integration and technology, business process outsourcing and application and infrastructure outsourcing.

Sentia, founded in 1999, has locations in Belgium, Bulgaria and the Netherlands. Sentia has more than 800 employees across its organization, and its team of approximately 310 cloud specialists in those countries will join Accenture Cloud First. Sentia manages private and public cloud migrations, cloud advisory and delivery services spanning hybrid and multi-cloud strategy, cloud transformation and migration, among other services. The company’s main cloud control and optimization services include cloud managed services, cloud security services, and cloud infrastructure migration, the firm said. Sentia also offers digital experience monitoring services that analyze, track and predict enterprise applications and cloud services from an end user’s perspective, according to Sentia.

The acquisition of Sentia expands Accenture’s Cloud First capabilities to provide end-to-end cloud infrastructure services across public, private and sovereign clouds, the companies said.

Accenture Cloud First and Sentia: Executive Perspectives

Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First, commented:

“Total enterprise reinvention starts with a solid digital core. To activate this digital core, organizations need to build a scalable, fit-for-purpose cloud foundation that provides the strategic agility they need to ensure their resilience and future competitiveness. Adding Sentia’s specialists will enhance Accenture Cloud First’s migration and modernization services aimed at getting clients’ workloads to their optimal location on the cloud continuum — from public to edge and everything in between.”

Roy Ikink, lead for Accenture Cloud First Netherlands, added:

“With Sentia, we are expanding our strategic infrastructure engineering and emerging technologies capabilities across Europe, especially in the Netherlands and Belgium. The Sentia team brings valuable experience with sovereign cloud strategies designed to help clients address local regulations and requirements around data privacy, access and control.”

Ian Zein, Sentia’s CEO said,

“We’ve built Sentia into a leading managed cloud infrastructure transformation provider known for our ‘extreme ownership,’ customer intimacy and operational excellence in complex (often regulated) environments. Now we can take our deep experience in both public and private cloud transformation to help Accenture clients operate with greater speed and achieve stronger business outcomes at scale.”

Accenture’s M&A Activity

Global IT consulting firm Accenture typically acquires dozens of companies each year. Many of the deals focus on cloud services, cybersecurity, digital transformation, data and analytics, managed services, sustainability and ad agencies. You can see a list of Accenture acquisitions that ChannelE2E has tracked since 2019 here.