Accenture Acquires Oracle Supply Chain Technology Partner Inspirage

Global IT consulting firm Accenture has acquired Inspirage, an Oracle cloud partner focused on supply chain management and automation. Financial terms of the M&A deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 792 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Accenture Acquires Oracle Supply Chain Integrator: Business Backgrounds

Inspirage, founded in 2007, is based in Bellevue, Washington. The seller’s areas of expertise include product life cycle management, supply chain, logistics, enterprise finance and analytics. Inspirage’s The company’s 710 employees will join the Accenture Oracle Business Group, the buyer said.

The Inspirage deal surfaced during the first week of Accenture’s fiscal year 2023. Accenture likely spent about $2.5 billion on acquisitions during the company’s 2022 fiscal year, which ended on August 31, 2022.

This is Accenture’s second supply chain-related acquisition in recent days. The other deal involved MacGregor Partners.

Accenture Buys Inspirage: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Renato Scaff, North America lead of Accenture Supply Chain & Operations, said:

“In a time of unprecedented disruption and supply constraints, companies need to reimagine, build, and operate supply chain networks that orchestrate change, simplify people’s lives and positively impact business, society and the planet. With the addition of Inspirage and its deep industry and systems experience, Accenture will be even better positioned to help our clients reinvent supply chain and manufacturing through Oracle technologies.”

Added Samia Tarraf, North America Oracle Business Group lead at Accenture:

“Our goal is to drive value for our clients, empowering them to evolve their businesses by embracing the cloud continuum and digital technologies. We look forward to joining forces with Inspirage, a highly valued Oracle partner with top talent and an impressive track record. Together, we will help unleash the power of Oracle Cloud to drive impactful results.”

Concluded Srini Subramanian, CEO and co-founder of Inspirage: