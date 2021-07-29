Accenture Acquires E-Commerce Company Openmind

Accenture Interactive will use the acquisition of Openmind to scale its commerce capabilities within Italy and provide additional solutions.

Accenture has acquired Openmind, an Italian boutique commerce agency, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2004, Openmind is based in Monza, Italy. Approximately 110 employees from Openmind will join Accenture Interactive in Italy, the company said.

Openmind’s multidisciplinary consulting approach includes commerce, content, strategy, experience design and technology. The company is focused on the Italian fashion industry but offers specific expertise with cloud-based platforms. The company will be rolled into Accenture’s Interactive division, which works with a variety of industries, but particularly luxury and fashion.

Accenture Interactive will use the acquisition of Openmind to scale its commerce capabilities within Italy and provide various platforms to its clients including Adobe, Salesforce, and SAP.

Accenture Acquires Openmind: Transforming The Commerce Experience

Massimo Morielli, president of Europe for Accenture Interactive, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome the Openmind team who will join us in our mission to drive greater impact and commerce efficiencies for our clients in Italy and around the world. The pandemic accelerated the shift to buying things online in a major way and has opened up a world of opportunities to brands to transform the commerce experience. They cannot ignore the direction their customers are heading in and the deep experience of the Openmind team will ensure our clients have the tools needed to create these seamless experiences.”

Ivano Cauli, CEO of Openmind, said:

“The future cannot be predicted, but we can help build it. We are excited to join the Accenture Interactive team to help deliver superior commerce solutions by using the power of leading platforms to transform the commerce experience. We are thrilled to be able to further our mission through Accenture Interactive’s proven track record as a leader in the industry, which we are confident will drive success and growth for clients.”

Accenture’s M&A Plays

