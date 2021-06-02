Accenture Federal Services Acquires Government Analytics Firm Novetta

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accenture, has acquired analytics company Novetta for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 297 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Founded in 2012, Novetta specializes in serving U.S. federal organizations. The company has 1,300 employees that will join Accenture Federal Services’ more than 10,500 employees, the company said.

Novetta was previously owned by the global investment firm The Carlyle Group, which also has deep experience in government IT. Most recently, The Carlyle Group acquired two companies – IST Research and Two Six Labs – and merged them to form one government IT services provider.

Accenture Acquires Novetta: New Growth Opportunities

Accenture Federal Services CEO John Goodman commented:

“Novetta will bring expanded capabilities, broad client relationships, and unique assets that complement our work in the national security sector and add greater scale to our digital capabilities. By joining forces, we will help clients in all government sectors become leaders in using sophisticated analytics and emerging technologies to solve problems in new ways and transform how they meet their missions.”

Novetta president and CEO, Tiffanny Gates, added:

“I am extremely excited about joining Accenture Federal Services. Because of our deep commitment to our staff and customers, it was critical to find the right fit, and AFS is an ideal home. They will provide new growth opportunities for our people, enable expanded capabilities for our customers, and allow us to accelerate our growth trajectory. I couldn’t be more proud of the outcome and I look forward to our future together.”

Accenture M&A

Accenture has been incredibly active on the M&A front in recent years. This is their second acquisition announced in as many days.

You can find a full list of Accenture acquisitions here.