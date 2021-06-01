Accenture Acquires EPM Consulting Company Nell’Armonia

Accenture has announced its latest acquisition, this time buying Paris-based consulting and technology company Nell’Armonia for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2005, Nell’Armonia specializes in enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions. The company has more than 135 employees with experience in Oracle EPM cloud solutions, Anaplan, CCH Tagetik, and OneStream solutions. Nell’Armonia serves clients across France and Israel.

The company complements Accenture’s existing capabilities and enhances its analytics offerings for finance and end-to-end enterprise planning, Accenture asserts.

Accenture Acquires Nell’Armonia: Executive Insight

Olivier Girard, market unit lead, Accenture France and Benelux, commented:

“Robust EPM capabilities that bring together data, technology, and talent are critical for creating a more dynamic, agile, and actionable performance management process. Accenture is committed to providing the best resources and capabilities to meet the needs of our clients, and the combination of Accenture and Nell’Armonia would allow us to deliver the latest, most comprehensive solutions to help organizations succeed in their EPM transformations.”

Stephanie Jandard, managing director and technology lead, Accenture France, said:

“Many large French companies will engage in EPM transformation powered by cloud innovation and motivated by their commitment to sustainability. This is driven by leaders’ increasing need for a holistic, real-time view of their company’s critical functions, such as finance, HR and supply chain management, reliable insight on their Environmental, Social and Governance performance, and the potential value that integrating sustainability into their business decision making can bring.”

Eric Leroy, CEO and founder of Nell’Armonia, added:

“Many clients have undertaken projects to transform their EPM model. Reporting, planning, budgeting, and forecasting processes are critical components for the success of such major technological and business transformations. Combining our strengths with Accenture would allow us to extend EPM beyond the finance function and strengthen our innovation capabilities by using the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics. The opportunity to join Accenture would open up tremendous opportunities for our company and our people. Together, we would be able to support a larger number of companies in successful management transformation projects, integrating all the key functions of the company.”

Accenture M&A

