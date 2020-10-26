Accenture Acquires MSP, AWS Cloud Partner Enimbos

Accenture ($ACN) has acquired Enimbos, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting firm and Top 200 Public Cloud MSP that provides multi-cloud strategy and migration services in Spain and Portugal. In addition to the AWS relationship, Enimbos also works with Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and more. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 434 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here. Moreover, Accenture has acquired at least 25 companies so far in 2020.

Enimbos’s employees are joining Accenture’s Cloud First organization, which includes 70,000 cloud professionals globally.

Accenture Acquires Enimbos: M&A Deal Details

Enimbos is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with more than 130 AWS certifications, and 260-plus overall certifications across multiple clouds. The company’s areas of expertise include migration, modernization, governance, optimization and standardized multi-cloud managed service.

Enimbos is headquartered in Madrid, with additional offices in Cáceres, Mérida and Barcelona in Spain, and in Aveiro and Lisbon in Portugal.

In addition to AWS, key Enimbos partners include:

Accenture Acquires Enimbos: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Accenture Cloud First Lead Karthik Narain said:

“The acquisition of Enimbos brings more cloud-native skills and experience to our growing Cloud First organization. We’ve learned from more than 34,000 cloud projects that a cloud-first strategy begins with creating a holistic cloud journey that influences many aspects of a client’s business, including their applications, infrastructure, talent and surrounding cloud ecosystem. Cloud-native capabilities are essential to designing next-generation systems that power the innovation that businesses need today at speed and at scale.”

Added Domingo Mirón, who leads Accenture’s business in Iberia:

“The addition of Enimbos is a significant step forward in our growth strategy in Spain and Portugal, and in our plans to continue enhancing Accenture’s specialized capabilities with each of the native ecosystem partners in the cloud world, such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft. Most companies have not completed their digital transformation and urgently need to fast-track their innovation journeys. Cloud is the key enabler to complete their transformation, and COVID-19 has further accelerated this mandate. This accelerated transition will shift companies to about 80% cloud in the next three years, and Accenture can guide them to capture the strongest business outcomes possible.”

Concluded Javier de la Cuerda, Enimbos’s founder and CEO:

“We have always aspired to be a key player in the cloud migration journey for large organizations in Spain and Portugal. Being part of Accenture enhances our value and advisory role for clients, helping them transform their businesses to innovate faster and create differentiated value. This is our moment to redefine and take a leadership position in enabling such transformation by combining our two organizations’ industry and functional expertise with the power of the cloud.”

Accenture has remained in M&A mode even as the company navigates the coronavirus pandemic and some job cuts earlier this year.