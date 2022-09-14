Accenture Acquires Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management Consulting Firm

Accenture is acquiring the manufacturing and supply chain management consulting business from Stellantis for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 792 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Accenture: Acquiring Critical Competencies

The acquisition is part of Accenture’s overall growth strategy, which has seen it acquire what the company views as critical competencies in key markets, the company said.

The business unit, named World Class Manufacturing (WCM) Training & Consulting, will be integrated into Accenture’s solutions to help its clients improve the efficiency of their production and supply chain networks, the company said.

The business unit was used to optimize production at the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plants in Italy and around the world over the past twenty years. WCM also supports businesses in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer goods and still industries.

Mauro Macchi, market unit lead for Accenture in Italy, commented:

“The current macro-economic environment has increased the urgency to optimize business processes, particularly in manufacturing and supply chain. We help our clients digitally transform business processes to maintain business continuity, achieve growth and become more sustainable. The team of WCM specialists will bolster our capabilities in this area by bringing a certified methodology and over 30,000 best practices to Accenture that can help our clients achieve tangible benefits faster. This approach also aligns with recent guidelines from Italy’s Ministry for Economic Development regarding investments in Transition 4.0 under the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR).”

Accenture’s M&A Activity

Accenture estimated that it spent about $2.5 billion on acquisitions during the company’s 2022 fiscal year, which ended on August 31, 2022. Already in fiscal 2023, Accenture acquired The Beacon Group, a Fortune 500 growth strategy consultancy, supply chain management consultancy MacGregor Partners, climate change and sustainability consultancy Carbon Intelligence and Oracle supply chain management consultancy Inspirage.