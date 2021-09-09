Accenture Acquires African Creative Agency King James Group

Accenture has announced its latest acquisition. The latest deal–terms of which were not disclosed–is centered on King James Group, a creative agency from South Africa.

This is technology M&A deal number 561 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

Founded in 1998, King James has locations in Cape Town and Johannesburg. The company offers integrated communications solutions across several industries, including financial services, consumer goods, technology, and media. King James has particular expertise in brand strategy, creativity and digital marketing services, according to Accenture.

The transaction is Accenture’s first in Africa. King James Group’s team of 300 creative and brand experts will join Accenture Interactive in South Africa, the company said.

Haydn Townsend, Accenture Interactive’s managing director for South Africa, commented:

“To succeed today, our clients must create unified brand experiences that make their customers’ lives easier and more meaningful. King James Group’s creativity and strength in driving marketing and communications that result in brand equity, will meet our clients’ demands for a single partner with seamless offerings across marketing, commerce and experience.”

James Barty, founding partner and chief executive of the King James Group said:

“We have pushed creative boundaries and brand thinking since our inception 24 years ago. Establishing a bigger, more relevant presence has always been on our horizon, and we’re proud to do it in a way that will continue to preserve our ethos, hone our craft and build on our existing achievements. Joining Accenture Interactive will be an incredible opportunity that will offer our people exciting growth and our client’s access to outstanding capabilities on a global scale.”

Alistair King, founder and chief creative officer, King James Group said:

“This is not just the logical next step for our agency, but it’s a deeply enticing one. We have long admired the creative path that Accenture Interactive is on, and we relish the prospect of King James Group joining the family. This union will make us a better agency, period.”

Flaviano Faleiro, Accenture Interactive’s president for growth markets, added:

“As we continue to lead our clients into the future and empower them to put creative excellence and experience at the heart of their business, we are delighted to welcome King James Group. The agency’s capabilities and scale will complement our efforts to meet client demand for transformative experiences in the market and across all industries.”

Accenture now employs more than 569,000 people worldwide.