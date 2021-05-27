Accenture Acquires Cloud Consulting Firm and AWS Partner Industrie&Co

Accenture's acquisition of Industrie&Co will expand Accenture’s Cloud First delivery capabilities, especially in financial services.

Accenture has acquired Australian cloud technology consultancy and AWS partner Industrie&Co for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 286 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Industrie&Co designs and creates cloud-native solutions for enterprises and “born in the cloud” companies (those organizations that rely on cloud services that do not involve any legacy systems). The deal will expand Accenture’s Cloud First capabilities in delivering cloud-native services for clients, particularly those in the financial services industry.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Industrie&Co has additional offices in Melbourne, Hong Kong and Singapore. The company has 173 employees with experience in a number of different financial services verticals, including banking, payments, wealth management, superannuation, insurance and capital markets.

In addition to AWS, Industrie&Co is a partner with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, according to its website.

Accenture Acquires Industrie&Co: Cloud-First Skills

Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First, commented:

“Cloud is the foundation for digital transformation and success in the next decade will be defined by the new experiences, products and services that cloud makes possible. Industrie&Co brings even more cloud-first skills to help Accenture clients innovate with speed, predictability and holistic value as they shape, move and operate their businesses in the cloud.”

Con Zeritis, CEO of Industrie&Co said:

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to become part of Accenture, we share entrepreneurial values and ambition to drive innovation, growth and business outcomes. Accenture’s vast client network, global scale and investment in their cloud-first strategy makes for an ideal home to enable us to accelerate our growth objectives for both our clients and team.”

Tara Brady, market unit lead for Accenture in Australia and New Zealand, added:

“The Industrie&Co team brings to Accenture a strong industry footprint and culture of innovation, that will enable us to drive growth for our clients. In the context of a constrained talent market, Industrie&Co’s skills will ensure we are well positioned to continue to accelerate our client’s growth and innovation capabilities.”

Accenture’s Down Under M&A Plays

Accenture has made a number of investments across Australia and New Zealand in the past 18 months. Past deals include:

Accenture has invested at least $1.5 billion globally on 70 acquisitions since 2019. You can see a full list of Accenture acquisitions here.