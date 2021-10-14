Accenture Acquires Boutique E-Commerce Firm Glamit

Accenture has acquired boutique e-commerce agency Glamit for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 644 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

The acquisition enhances Accenture Interactive’s existing omnichannel e-commerce and marketing solutions and reinforces Accenture’s SynOps platform, according to the company.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Glamit provides e-commerce and platform architecture, brand strategy, digital marketing services, and direct-to-consumer solutions. The company’s partners include Magento, VTEX and Mercado Pago.

The agency’s 260 employees will join Accenture Interactive’s HSA (Hispanic South America) division, Accenture said.

Accenture Acquires Glamit: Creating Connected Experiences

Flaviano Faleiro, Accenture Interactive’s president for growth markets, commented:

“Glamit fits into our vision of transforming commerce across Latin America. With them as part of the Interactive family, we will help our clients in the region balance the complexities and simplicity of digital commerce and create exceptional experiences that delight consumers and drive brand success.”

Andrés Dorfman, CEO, Glamit, said:

“We’ve always been focused on helping brands create connected experiences for their consumers. Joining Accenture Interactive will allow us to continue to do so, in a way that extends our reach and increases our impact. It provides an excellent opportunity for our teams to drive marketing transformation and commerce reimagination in a big way that helps our clients deepen their presence on a global scale.”

Accenture now has more than 624,000 employees worldwide.