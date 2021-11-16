Accenture Acquires Strategy Consulting Firm Founders Intelligence

Accenture has acquired Founders Intelligence, an innovation strategy consulting firm based in London, UK, to bolster its Innovation practice.

Global IT consulting firm Accenture has acquired Founders Intelligence, an innovation strategy consulting firm based in London, UK. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 723 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

Founders Intelligence was founded in 2013 and helps large corporations grow by incorporating insights from technology entrepreneurs and investors, according to a statement released by the company. This acquisition will see Founders Intelligence’s team of 35 professionals, many of whom are former startup founders and strategy experts themselves, join Accenture’s Innovation practice, according to the statement.

Accenture Acquires Founders Intelligence: Executive Commentary

Lucy Cooper, Innovation lead for Europe at Accenture, commented on the news:

“Businesses have embraced new technologies to emerge stronger from the pandemic and are now laser focused on using innovation to drive growth. With Founders Intelligence part of Accenture, together we can help our clients create the growth initiatives that have a lasting impact on their future. Founders Intelligence’s venture-inspired approach and deep insights have garnered respect among C-suite leaders and will enhance our network of innovators that deliver significant value for our clients.”

Rob Chapman, CEO and partner, Founders Intelligence, said:

“Being part of Accenture will provide enormous opportunities for our people and clients as we combine our entrepreneur-led growth approach with Accenture’s global innovation ecosystem and delivery capabilities. Rob Haines and I built Founders Intelligence to empower our entrepreneurial talent to have impact at large corporates and we’re thrilled to be able to do this at even greater scale.”

Accenture’s Innovation Acquisitions

Founders Intelligence is the latest acquisition Accenture has made to bolster its Innovation practice. You can see all the Accenture acquisitions ChannelE2E has tracked here.

Accenture acquired Bionic, a consulting firm that assists entrepreneurial product launches, earlier this year, VanBerlo in 2020 and Happen, a London-based consulting firm focused on digital transformation and analytics to help customers generate new ideas, products and services in 2019.