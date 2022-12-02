Accenture Acquires Customer Research Consultancy Fiftyfive5

Accenture has acquired Fiftyfive5, a customer insights and advisory business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accenture Acquires Fiftyfive5

Accenture, founded in 1989, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has more than 70 locations around the globe. The company has 710,000 employees listed on LinkedIn. Accenture’s areas of expertise include management consulting, systems integration and technology, business process outsourcing and application and infrastructure outsourcing.

Fiftyfive5, founded in 2010, is based in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The company has 199 employees listed on LinkedIn. Fiftyfive5’s areas of expertise include strategy, insights, branding, innovation, planning, market research, communication, analytics, deployment, facilitation, shopper, category, brand and communications tracking, segmentation and social and government research.

The move will strengthen Accenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive) customer intelligence capability in Australia and New Zealand, the companies said.

Accenture Acquires Fiftyfive5: Executive Perspectives

Mark Green, Accenture Song’s Australia and New Zealand lead, said:

“Clients are struggling to keep up with the pace of change today. They are looking for creative solutions and strategic insights for growth. Fiftyfive5’s addition is timely. The team boasts powerful insights and deep customer understanding, which will significantly enhance Accenture Song’s customer intelligence capability. Importantly, Fiftyfive5 brings top talent, and we cannot wait to see what they can add to our growing team.”

Mark Sundquist, managing partner of Fiftyfive5, said:

“Accenture Song is one of the most interesting businesses that’s emerged in our space — a combination of creativity, technology and data. We have a shared belief in the importance of customer insight and intelligence to underpin strategy, creativity and execution to fuel growth for our clients. Joining Accenture Song creates an exciting new opportunity for our team and the chance to deliver greater commercial impact for clients given the enhanced range of capability we can bring to the table.”

Accenture M&A Activity

