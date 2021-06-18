Accenture Acquires French Consulting Firm Exton Consulting

Accenture has announced the latest in its long list of acquisitions. This time, the global professional services company has acquired French consulting firm Exton Consulting for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Paris, Exton Consulting helps executive boards at major banks and insurance companies manage growth and transformation projects in various markets across Europe.

The team of approximately 150 workers will join Accenture’s Financial Services industry group, according to the company. The deal strengthens Accenture’s ability to offer end-to-end solutions to a broader range of financial services companies, the company said.

Accenture Acquires Exton: Executive Insight

Olivier Girard, market unit lead for Accenture France & Benelux, said:

“Our intent to acquire Exton Consulting is part of our overall growth strategy to expand critical skills and capabilities in strategic, high-growth areas of the market. It underscores our commitment to the financial services industry, which is facing unprecedented transformation driven by economic and geopolitical uncertainties, regulatory challenges, digital transformation, urgency to reinvent the client experience, and the need to rethink operating models. This acquisition would cement Accenture’s standing as a leading Strategy & Consulting firm for Financial Services clients in France and beyond, taking our innovative end-to-end solutions to new levels of speed and scale.”

Cedric Vatier, strategy & consulting lead for Accenture France & Benelux, said:

“The major challenges that our financial services clients face today are global, and clients need holistic solutions to address them and to turn them into new opportunities. The acquisition of Exton Consulting would enhance our ability to leverage the combination of our talented group of people with the latest technologies—such as artificial intelligence, data, and cloud—to help clients embrace change, accelerate transformation, unlock value, and build new sustainable models that benefit all.”

Philippe Derambure, co-founder of Exton Consulting, added:

“For 15 years, Exton Consulting’s team has been supporting the Financial Services sector companies in their transformation, from strategy to implementation. Today, driven by the digitalization of the economy different spheres of business advisory are now coming together. We are excited about the opportunity to join Accenture, which would allow us to accelerate our strategy. The combination of innovation, technology and data skills with our expertise would help us offer highly differentiated, end-to-end services to an even-broader client base, both existing and future.”

Accenture’s M&A Plays

The list of Accenture’s M&A deals continues to grow. In France alone, the company has acquired managed services provider Linkbynet and MSSP and cybersecurity services company Openminded this year.

