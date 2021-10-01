Accenture Acquires Experity to Expand Experience Platform in LATAM

Accenture's acquisition of Experity will allow expansion of an experience and commerce platform across Latin America.

Accenture announced it will acquire Sao Paulo, Brazil-based Experity, a cloud-based customer experience and digital commerce platform provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accenture Scales Experience, Commerce Platform with Experity Acquisition

Experity was founded in 2003 and offers consulting, implementation, support and other related services for leading cloud-based platforms in segments like consumer goods and natural resources, according to a statement released by the company. Experity has strategic partnerships with Adobe, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and SAP, and specializes in commerce, marketing, content and data.

The acquisition will add Experity’s 420 employees to the Accenture Interactive team in Brazil. The company has been named one of the best companies to work in IT for Brazil for 11 consecutive years, according to the statement.

Accenture Acquires Experity: Executive Commentary

Cristiano Dencker, Accenture Interactive lead for Latin America, said:

“Experity will solidify and scale our market capabilities in driving experience-led transformation. The company will bring strong leadership and expertise with key ecosystem partners, which helps us continue to deliver exemplary services in commerce, marketing, content and data for clients in Latin America.”

Daniel Huallem, one of the founders of Experity, added:

“Experity is the go-to partner for clients looking for the agility and technology to build leading customer experiences. Joining forces with Accenture Interactive will give us a wider canvas to deliver the transformation that our customers have come to expect in terms of personalized and intelligent experiences anywhere, anytime.”

Accenture M&A Activity

Accenture remains active on the M&A front, acquiring dozens of companies each year, most of which are centered on cloud services, cybersecurity, digital transformation, data and analytics, managed services, ad agencies and consultants.

