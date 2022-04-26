Accenture Acquires Big Data and Analytics Firm Ergo

Accenture has acquired Ergo, an Argentina-based firm that specializes in big data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Accenture has acquired Ergo, an Argentina-based firm that specializes in big data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 403 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Accenture Acquires Ergo

Ergo was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ergo uses human-centric design principles to help customers build data solutions that guide better business decisions and integrate data and AI across the enterprise, the company said.

The acquisition of Ergo will expand Accenture’s Cloud First capabilities and grow its customer base in the Hispanic South American market, spanning Argentina, Chile and Colombia, according to Accenture. Ergo’s team of 200 data specialists will join the Data & AI team within Accenture Cloud First.

Accenture Acquires Ergo: Focusing Transformation

Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First, commented on the news:

“By acquiring Ergo, Accenture will bring more resources to help clients gain insights about where to focus their transformation for the most value and how data can support better decision-making through the transformation process.”

Ariel Güelmos, Ergo’s CEO, added:

“Joining the Accenture Cloud First team will enable us to scale our data-led experience for major worldwide clients to achieve better business outcomes, faster – from improving how they work, how they serve customers, and how they differentiate through new products and services.”

Accenture’s M&A Activity

The Ergo buy is part of a larger M&A strategy. Indeed, Accenture plans to spend roughly $4 billion on acquisitions during the current fiscal year. Roughly $1.8 billion of that $4 billion M&A budget was spent on 21 acquisitions during the first half of Accenture’s fiscal year 2022, CFO KC McClure indicated during an earnings call on March 17, 2022.

Accenture has made several big data and analytics acquisitions over the last year. In September 2021, Accenture acquired Benext for agile coaching, cloud-based software development and data science expertise. In October 2021 Accenture acquired Artificial intelligence and analytics firm BridgeI2I.