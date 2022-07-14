Accenture Acquires Digital Commerce, Branding Agency The Stable

Accenture has acquired The Stable — a digital commerce agency focused on consumer brands in the North American retail channel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 635 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Accenture Acquires Stable; Boosts ‘Song’ Business Unit

Accenture, founded in 1989, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has more than 70 locations around the globe. The company has 699,000 employees listed on LinkedIn. Accenture’s areas of expertise include management consulting, systems integration and technology, business process outsourcing and application and infrastructure outsourcing.

The Stable, founded in 2015, is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company has 463 employees listed on LinkedIn. The Stable provides omnichannel commerce capabilities that “drive revenue and efficiency for brands across consumer goods, retail, marketplaces and direct-to-consumer channels,” the company indicated.

The Stable aligns with Accenture Song — a group that focuses on global commerce transformation expertise.

Accenture Buys Commerce Agency: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Glen Hartman, Accenture Song’s global lead for commerce services, said:

“Today, every company is a commerce company. The B2B and B2C companies that fast-track their commerce transformation across the customers’ entire life journey will grow well into the future. By embedding The Stable’s set of talent and capabilities into Accenture Song’s, we will continue to help our clients meet customers where they are, on their terms and reimagine buying and selling experiences.”

Chad Hetherington, founder and CEO of The Stable, added:

“We are so proud to be joining Accenture Song to execute on our shared vision of helping the world’s best brands drive commerce and experience across all platforms and channels. Joining forces with Accenture will enable us to radically expand our capabilities across the entire value chain and fuel massive growth and value to our clients and employees.”

Accenture: Related Acquisitions, M&A Budget

Accenture has made multiple acquisitions to scale its commerce-focused expertise. Example deals include Salesforce cloud consulting firms Businet System and Tambourine both located in Japan; Openmind in Italy, Glamit in Argentina; and Experity in Brazil.

Accenture expects to spend about $2.5 billion on acquisitions during the company’s current 2022 fiscal year. That figure is down from a previous M&A spending estimate of about $4.0 billion for fiscal 2022.