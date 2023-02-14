MSP M&A: Accenture Acquires Brazilian Cyber Defense Firm Morphus

The acquisition of Morphus expands Accenture’s practice in Brazil and Latin America and launches the company’s Cyber Industry practice there.

Accenture has acquired Brazilian cyber defense, risk management and cyber threat intelligence services provider Morphus. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Accenture, founded in 1989, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has more than 70 locations around the globe. The company has 710,000 employees listed on LinkedIn. Accenture’s areas of expertise include management consulting, systems integration and technology, business process outsourcing and application and infrastructure outsourcing.

Morphus, founded in 2002, is based in the Ceará region in northeastern Brazil. The company has 233 employees listed on LinkedIn. Morphus’ areas of expertise include information security, consulting, MSS, pentest, integration, training, blue team, red team, GRC and cybersecurity. The company has additional offices in Recife, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Santiago, Chile.

This deal expands Accenture’s practice capabilities in Brazil and Latin America, according to the company. It also marks the launch of the company’s Cyber Industry practice in Latin America led by seasoned former CISOs from Morphus. The new offerings also expand Accenture’s position in Growth Markets in Morphus’ primary industry groups: Communications media and technology, financial services, energy, retail and aviation, the company said.

According to Accenture’s recent Cyber Threat Intelligence research, Brazil is one of the top victims of infostealer malware–a malicious software designed to steal victim information such as passwords. The acquisition of Morphus brings with it a research facility in Fortaleza dedicated to cybersecurity studies, vulnerability and threat analysis and MSS.

Accenture Acquires Morphus: Latin American Growth

Paolo Dal Cin, who leads Accenture Security globally, commented:

“Together with the capabilities and experienced leadership of Morphus, we will work as one team to help organizations build a cyber resilient business and better secure their digital core, their technology and supply chains. The acquisition brings more than 230 highly skilled professionals, making Accenture one of the largest cybersecurity professional services providers in Brazil. Our clients are always looking for the best solutions to strengthen their cyber defenses, and the addition of Morphus expands our global research workforce and network of talented, innovative security professionals.”

Rawlison Brito, CEO of Morphus, said:

“We believe that security and science go hand-in-hand. With Accenture, we can continue our cyber threat research and expand our advanced studies of cybersecurity by collaborating with security research experts on a global scale. We are excited to join Accenture to offer our thought leadership and better serve our clients by providing market-leading services and stronger cyber defense protection in Latin America.”

Andre Fleury, Accenture Security lead for Latin America, said:

“The cybersecurity team at Morphus will accelerate the growth of our Cyber Industry practice in the region, nearly doubling our security footprint in Brazil. The acquisition complements our global Security practice and will enable us to help our clients embed security by design and enhance the offerings we provide across a wide variety of industries in Latin America.”

Accenture’s Acquisition Growth

Since 2015, Accenture Security has made 16 acquisitions.

