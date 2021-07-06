Accenture Acquires Technology Firm CS Technology

Accenture's latest buy, CS Technology, will be rolled into Accenture Cloud First, boosting capabilities in infrastructure engineering.

Accenture has acquired CS Technology, a technology firm and provider of infrastructure transformation services, for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in New York City, CS Technology offers a range of cloud infrastructure engineering capabilities, specifically in the areas of infrastructure and cloud planning, critical facilities design, data center and modern workplace technologies. The company has additional offices in London, Melbourne and Sydney.

Founded in 1992, CS Technology works with a number of Fortune 2000 clients in various sectors including financial services, retail, pharmaceutical and more. More than 100 CS Technology employees will join Accenture, the company said.

Accenture Acquires CS Technology: “Across The Cloud Continuum”

Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First, commented:

“Accenture’s acquisition of CS Technology expands the hybrid cloud infrastructure capabilities our clients need to become cloud-first enterprises and realize value faster. The emerging applications of tomorrow require a range of technologies across the cloud continuum. Companies must evolve their technology infrastructure in a compressed timeframe, which requires moving quickly and with confidence. The addition of CS Technology better positions Accenture Cloud First to design and execute fit-for-purpose, hybrid cloud strategies that achieve measurable business outcomes.”

John Rosato, chief executive officer of CS Technology, said:

“For nearly 30 years, our CS Technology team has delivered transformative technology strategies and solutions that are married to our clients’ business outcomes, which is a requisite capability in the age of digital. Joining the Accenture team will collectively elevate our position as trusted advisors to our largest clients. Our deep specialization and experience will be magnified through this acquisition and will enable us to better deliver on our clients’ complex cloud, data center, workplace and operating challenges.”

Accenture’s M&A History

CS Technology will be rolled into Accenture Cloud First boosting the division’s capabilities in infrastructure engineering, the company said.

Accenture Cloud First is powered by a $3 billion investment over the next three years. Accenture has been growing the division through various acquisitions, most recently acquiring Trivadis AG and adding it to the Data & AI team within the Accenture Cloud First group.

