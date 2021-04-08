Accenture Acquires Cloud Analytics Company Core Compete

Accenture has acquired Core Compete, a cloud analytics services firm from Durham, North Carolina. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012, Core Compete has more than 260 employees working from its headquarters and additional offices in the UK and India. The company’s areas of expertise include:

Digital science

Data engineering

Cloud engineering

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Machine learning

The company serves clients across the United States and the UK with particular focus on supply chain, retail and financial services.

The Core Compete team will join Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice, strengthening its cloud-based data and AI strategies, according to Accenture.

Accenture Acquires Core Compete: Executive Insight

Sanjeev Vohra, global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence, commented:

“Over the past year we’ve seen cloud adoption increase, enabling organizations to unlock the enterprise value from data and AI strategy at speed. Core Compete’s approach to cloud analytics transformation helps us further accelerate time to value for our clients, giving them the right tools, strategy and talent to reap the full benefits of being data-driven.”

Shiva Kommareddi, managing partner, Core Compete, said:

“We have always seen the power of cloud analytics and are proud of the client transformations we’ve led over the past nine years. Accenture’s investment in cloud and focus on AI as an exponential source of value is exactly what we need to help broaden our impact across new markets and industries and deepen our impact with clients.”

Accenture’s Continuing Investment Strategy

This acquisition builds on Accenture’s previous investments in analytics, data, and AI business around the world, with the acquisitions of Analytics8 in Australia, Pragsis Bidoop in Spain, Mudano in the UK, Byte Prophecy in India, Sentelis in France, and Clarity Insights and End-to-End Analytics in the U.S.

Accenture has made more than 60 acquisitions since 2019. The deals typically involve digital transformation, big data analytics, cloud, cybersecurity and MSSP buyouts.