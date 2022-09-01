Accenture Acquires Climate Change Strategy Consultancy Carbon Intelligence

Global IT consulting firm Accenture has acquired Carbon Intelligence, a carbon and climate change strategy consultancy. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 770 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Accenture Acquires Sustainability Consulting Firm: M&A Details

Carbon Intelligence, based in London, was founded in 2011. The seller has 160 employees who will join Accenture’s growing group of data scientists, consultants and sustainability experts, the buyer said.

Carbon Intelligence is Accenture’s fifth sustainability-focused acquisition in the last year. The other deals involved:

Greenfish in France, Belgium and the Netherlands;

Akzente in Germany;

Avieco in the UK; and

Zestgroup in the Netherlands.

Accenture Buys Carbon Intelligence: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the latest deal, Peter Lacy, Accenture’s global Sustainability Services lead and chief responsibility officer, said:

“Carbon Intelligence expands our expertise in carbon strategy and delivery, building on the insights of our recently created global carbon intelligence network. We continue deepening our global capabilities in sustainability – one of the forces that companies must harness to lead in the next decade – in areas that are crucial for the energy transition. Alongside this we are embedding 360-degree value for our stakeholders with our growing number of partners, venture investments and, most importantly, our clients.”

Added Jonathan Sykes, CEO, Carbon Intelligence:

“The Carbon Intelligence team is made up of amazing, passionate people who are committed to driving real impact on climate change. We are excited to be joining Accenture, which will help us scale our capabilities and fulfill our mission to help businesses make a successful transition to a low-carbon world.”

Toby Siddall, Accenture’s Sustainability lead in the UK and Ireland, concluded:

“Carbon Intelligence is an important addition given their leading capabilities in emissions measurement and management, and trusted data-based insights to support clients in decarbonization goals against science-based targets. Together with Accenture’s capacity to deliver real transformation at scale, we will be able to accelerate true impact in reducing total emissions with our clients and for the communities they serve.”

Accenture M&A Budget for MSPs, MSSPs, IT Consultancies & Sustainability

The Carbon Intelligence deal surfaced on the first day of Accenture’s fiscal year 2023. Accenture estimated that it spent about $2.5 billion on acquisitions during the company’s 2022 fiscal year, which ended on August 31, 2022.