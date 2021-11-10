Accenture Acquires ClearEdge Partners

Accenture has acquired ClearEdge Partners, a company that specializes in procurement spend management, for its SynOps platform.

This is technology M&A deal number 715 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

Headquartered in the Boston area, ClearEdge brings approximately 100 employees to Accenture Operations. The company also provides advisory, sourcing support and spend optimization services to its clients.

ClearEdge’s expertise in IT spend management and software asset management will be combined with Accenture’s SynOps platform, improving Accenture’s insights and purchasing expertise offerings, according to the company.

Accenture Acquires ClearEdge: Solving An Inflection Point

Manish Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations, commented:

“While the pandemic accelerated the speed of digital adoption, organizations are now at an inflection point where sustaining growth will be defined by those that create value faster and maximize the impact of those investments. We’re delighted to welcome ClearEdge to our team, adding significant IT category expertise to our procurement business while extending our ability to deliver value for clients.”

Jack Garrahan, co-founder and chief executive officer of ClearEdge, said: