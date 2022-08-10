Accenture Acquires Brand Experience and CEO Consultancies

Accenture has acquired brand and experience agency Romp and YSC Consulting, a CEO advisory and leadership firm. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

These are technology M&A deals number 722 and 723 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Accenture Acquires Romp and YSC Consulting

Accenture expects to spend about $2.5 billion on acquisitions during the company’s current 2022 fiscal year, which ends on August 31, 2022. The $2.5 billion figure is down from a previous M&A spending estimate of about $4.0 billion for fiscal 2022. The reduction mostly involves some acquisitions taking longer to close while navigating various compliance checks, the company indicated.

Accenture, founded in 1989, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has more than 70 locations around the globe. The company has 710,000 employees listed on LinkedIn. Accenture’s areas of expertise include management consulting, systems integration and technology, business process outsourcing and application and infrastructure outsourcing.

Romp is based in Jakarta, Indonesia. The company has 155 employees listed on LinkedIn. Romp’s areas of expertise include communications, media, design and digital operations. Romp will tuck into Accenture Song, previously Accenture Interactive, which focuses on digital experience, according to the companies.

Accenture Song and Romp: Executive Perspectives

Joseph Tan, CEO, Romp, said:

“We have always believed in harnessing the power of creativity and helping clients build strong and long-lasting relationships with their customers. We also constantly elevate ourselves through new thinking methods and approaches. Joining Accenture Song will fully converge the brand storytelling that we love with Accenture’s tech innovation, enabling us to help our clients truly deliver against limitless opportunities with global impact.”

Thomas Mouritzen, Accenture Song’s Southeast Asia lead, added:

“Accenture Song aims to be our clients’ go-to partner as they reimagine their business to achieve long-term growth. Our deep understanding of consumers and businesses, combined with Romp’s outstanding brand capabilities, will broaden our ability to harness the ongoing technology revolution for consumers and brands. This is a powerful proposition for our clients seeking to win with innovative thinking and connected capabilities in Southeast Asia.”

Accenture and YSC: New Expectations

YSC Consulting, founded in 1990, is based in London, England. The company has 381 employees listed on LinkedIn. YSC’s areas of expertise include organizational consulting, business psychology, assessment, development, coaching, executive selection, surveys, 360s, succession planning, leadership development, culture change, human resources, employee engagement, DEI and C-suite development. YSC will become part of Accenture’s Talent & Organization / Human Potential team, the companies said.

Christie Smith, global lead of Talent & Organization/Human Potential at Accenture, said:

“Leaders must meet new expectations to win the hearts and minds of employees and customers in a rapidly changing world. Successful business leaders thrive through the application of meaningful purpose and the use of technology to lead with accuracy, speed, empathy, and transparency. It’s at the cross-section of these values where Accenture and YSC Consulting truly align. We look forward to coming together and helping clients maximize their impact and carve a successful future steered by modern leadership.”

Eric Pliner, CEO, YSC Consulting, added:

“For more than three decades, YSC Consulting has supported and inspired CEOs and their teams around the world to shape the future through the intentional design of thoughtful approaches to leadership. At a moment when the world needs brilliant leadership more than ever, we are thrilled to join Accenture and bring the best of our expertise in individual leadership, team dynamics, diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and technology-enabled talent analytics in a respected and rapidly growing platform.”

Accenture’s M&A Activity

Global IT consulting firm Accenture typically acquires dozens of companies each year. Many of the deals focus on cloud services, cybersecurity, digital transformation, data and analytics, managed services, sustainability and ad agencies. You can see a list of Accenture acquisitions that ChannelE2E has tracked since 2019 here.