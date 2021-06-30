Accenture Acquires Consulting Firm Bionic

Accenture has acquired Bionic, a New York-based firm that specializes in helping large organizations launch new products and businesses with an entrepreneurial approach. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013, Bionic has 40 employees – entrepreneurs, growth investors and designers – who will join Accenture Interactive’s Growth and Business Design practice. The companies clients include names like P&G (Growth Works), Exelon and AB InBev’s ZX Ventures and more.

The Growth and Business Design division was established to help Accenture’s clients grow in new and innovative ways. The division uses a team of designers, strategists, technologists, entrepreneurs, venture investors, “change-makers” and innovators to imagine new revenue streams and enable companies to innovate at scale, according to Accenture. Bionic’s proprietary GrowthOS will be rolled into the division to help bolster the offering, the company said.

Accenture Acquires Bionic: Executive Insight

Pat Connolly, global Growth and Business Design practice lead, Accenture Interactive, said:

“Brands today recognize, more than ever, that they’re in a battle for new sources of growth, but often lack the capability and poise to attack those opportunities. Many leaders know they need to adapt to meet fast-changing customer expectations, but face challenges making it happen. Bionic’s GrowthOS™, combined with Accenture Interactive’s full suite of capabilities and accelerators, will enable our clients to improve the success rates of new growth initiatives with less risk.”

David Kidder, co-founder and CEO of Bionic, added:

“In order to catalyze growth, business leaders need to adopt, drive, and scale new-growth mindsets and systems, resulting in a culture of transformation and growth that is capable of adapting to disruption. Bionic’s success has been anchored in a venture-inspired approach that unlocks the potential of an organization through discovering new ideas, methodologies, and business models. Joining forces with Accenture Interactive will bring both speed and scale to our clients, moving them toward a new future of always-on innovation and growth.”

Anne Berkowitch, co-founder, Bionic, said:

“Accenture Interactive and Bionic have a shared vision for empowering businesses to grow and thrive in an unpredictable world. Bionic brings evidence-backed methodologies to enhance Accenture’s ability to scale new businesses and revenue streams for the world’s biggest brands. This combination in the market will catapult the value we can create for our clients, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what the future holds.”

Accenture’s M&A Plays

