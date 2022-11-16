Accenture Acquires Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consultancy ALBERT

Accenture has acquired Japanese big data and AI consultancy ALBERT . Financial terms involve Accenture purchasing all remaining ALBERT shares in the coming months, though we don’t know the deal’s valuation.

Accenture Acquires ALBERT

Accenture, founded in 1989, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has more than 70 locations around the globe. The company has 710,000 employees listed on LinkedIn. Accenture’s areas of expertise include management consulting, systems integration and technology, business process outsourcing and application and infrastructure outsourcing.

ALBERT, founded in 2005, is based in Japan and has 250 employees. The company offers AI and big data analytics services, AI-based algorithm development, AI implementation consulting and data science training support, primarily to major corporations in Japan.

The acquisition will add a large team of data scientists to Accenture to further strengthen its data and AI capabilities for clients, the companies said. ALBERT’s data science team of 250 permanent employees and contractors will join Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice, which provides AI and data-led transformation solutions and services.

Atsushi Egawa, who leads Accenture’s business in Japan, said,

“Companies today need a 360-degree view on their business to make better and faster decisions. They must look beyond the financials and include, for example, sustainability initiatives, customer experiences, and people development and retraining. Gaining this holistic perspective and being able to simulate every aspect of the business requires deep data science expertise and AI capabilities. Accenture and ALBERT’s team will bring these to clients to help them succeed in their total enterprise reinvention.”

Takeshi Matsumoto, president, and CEO of ALBERT, said,

“ALBERT’s philosophy is to connect the world with data science and co-create new value for a better future. As leading companies across industries are investing heavily in AI, we’re seeing growing demand for the technologies and skills that are the core of our business. By joining Accenture, which excels at addressing its clients’ most complex opportunities and issues, our team can drive even more value for clients and accelerate the implementation of AI in society.”

Accenture’s M&A Activity

Accenture estimated that it spent about $2.5 billion on acquisitions during the company’s 2022 fiscal year, which ended on August 31, 2022. Already in fiscal 2023, Accenture acquired insurance technology consultancy Blackcomb, the Word Class Manufacturing (WCM) business in aerospace and defense, automotive & consumer goods, The Beacon Group, a Fortune 500 growth strategy consultancy, supply chain management consultancy MacGregor Partners, climate change and sustainability consultancy Carbon Intelligence and Oracle supply chain management consultancy Inspirage. You can see a full list of Accenture acquisitions ChannelE2E has tracked here.