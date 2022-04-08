Accenture Acquires Sustainability Consultancy Avieco

Accenture has acquired Avieco, a sustainability consultancy from the United Kingdom, to help clients drive sustainability best practices.

The acquisition will be used to reinforce the Accenture Sustainability Value Promise, according to the company, which seeks to “embed sustainability into everything the company does.” The addition of Avieco will allow Accenture to help companies in a range of sectors to understand, manage and improve their sustainability performance, and create sustainable value for their stakeholders, Accenture said.

Avieco’s team of more than 60 employees, headquartered in London, will join Accenture, the company said. Avieco’s expertise in sustainability consulting spans a broad range of industries including retail and consumer goods, financial services, technology and media.

Accenture Acquires Avieco: Leadership Insight

Toby Siddall, Accenture’s sustainability services lead in the UK and Ireland, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Avieco to Accenture. Its expertise in helping businesses better measure and drive value and impact from their sustainability initiatives for all stakeholders in response to growing demand for transparency and accountability will make it a great fit for Accenture. Effective data analytics and ESG measurement and reporting are vital to driving growth through truly sustainable business models and better decision making. Avieco will enhance our ability to help our clients put sustainability at the heart of their business transformations.”

Ben Murray, CEO, Avieco, said:

“Avieco plays a central role in helping businesses in the U.K. and Ireland to create a sustainable, low-carbon economy and society. Accenture’s commitment to sustainability is strongly aligned to ours and its scale will help us expand our mission to turn sustainability promises into actions. Being part of Accenture will create new opportunities for our people and our combined expertise will help businesses become truly sustainable.”

Peter Lacy, Accenture’s global sustainability services lead, global management committee member and chief responsibility officer, added:

“The acquisition of Avieco will underscore our commitment to scale the sustainability services we offer clients and deepen our knowledge and experience. The extensive experience of Avieco’s team with organisations across the U.K. and Ireland will significantly strengthen our ability to help all clients improve ESG performance and embed sustainability into their core business as it becomes an ever-more important driver of competitiveness.”

Accenture’s M&A Path

