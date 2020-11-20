Accenture Acquires Engineering Services Firm Arca

The acquisition of Arca will reinforce Accenture’s engineering, design, deployment, and operation of network services.

The latest M&A endeavor for multinational services company Accenture is a Spanish engineering services company named Arca. Terms of the deal were not released.

This is M&A deal 482 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

The acquisition will reinforce Accenture’s engineering, design, deployment, and operation of network services, the company said. Those network services include voice, data, video, fixed, mobile, 5G and IoT. Accenture is especially interested in Arca’s 5G capabilities.

Arca’s platform supports these services, automating network monitoring, optimizing processes and predicting system anomalies. The platform will be rolled into Accenture’s own SynOps platform, which would allow organizations to better pivot operating models to new sources of growth, Accenture said.

The deal also enhances Accenture’s network capabilities in Spain and Portugal.

Founded in 1998, Arca’s focus is on network operations and business services. The company has 14 offices across Spain including Madrid, Valencia, Barcelona, Sevilla, Vigo and Malaga. Its 640 employees will join Accenture in Spain, the company said.

Accenture Acquires Arca: A 5G Play

Domingo Mirón, who leads Accenture’s business in Iberia, commented:

“5G, cloud and edge computing will usher in a new wave of change and innovation for businesses. To realize their full potential, companies must act now to adopt the right strategy and build new business solutions enabled by network investments. By harnessing Arca’s expertise, this acquisition will strengthen our ability to help clients accelerate their 5G Cloud network transformation from design through to deployment and operation.”

Manish Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations, said:

“The transformation required for industrial sectors to modernize systems, processes, products and services will only be possible with deep expertise of the underlying networks that support these disruptive technologies. Arca’s vast experience with network services fully complements Accenture’s strategy of driving shared value with clients through the collaboration of human ingenuity and digital technology. Together, we will help clients adapt their operating model, expand the skills of their people, and drive innovation to unlock the full potential of 5G.”

César Cid, Arca’s CEO, added:

“Our vision at Arca has always been to be a reliable partner on any type of telecommunications project and differentiate what we do by innovative processes, deep expertise and unparalleled talent. Joining Accenture will enable us to advance our successful journey exponentially, especially as we bring capabilities to a global scale and capitalize on the breadth and depth of Accenture’s expertise across nearly every industry and market.”

Accenture’s M&A Track Record

When it comes to M&A plays, Accenture has been one of the most active companies in the sector, typically acquiring dozens of companies each year. A full list of the company’s buyouts can be found here.

Accenture is a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP and Top 250 MSSP.

Accenture invested nearly $1.5 billion globally on 34 acquisitions in its 2020 fiscal year, which ended on August 31, 2020, the company says.