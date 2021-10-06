Accenture Acquires Systems Integrator, Infor EAM Partner Advoco

Global IT consulting firm Accenture has chalked up another in a long line of acquisitions, this time buying systems integrator and Infor partner Advoco. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 624 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

Advoco, founded in 2002, is one of the largest systems integrators for Infor EAM, a software-as-a-service suite for enterprise asset management (EAM). Most Advoco employees are based in Greenville, South Carolina — close to the Infor EAM product development team. Accenture plans to establish that Greenville office as a center of excellence for Infor EAM delivery, industry use cases, and intelligent asset management.

The entire Advoco team will join Accenture’s Industry X group in the United States, strengthening its suite of services for digitizing clients’ engineering and maintenance functions, factory floors and plant operations, the buyer said.

Accenture Acquires Advoco: “A Growing Market Opportunity”

In a prepared statement about the deal, Nigel Stacey, global lead for Accenture Industry X, commented:

“Many of our clients are looking to leverage Infor EAM when embedding more intelligence in their asset management to drive the performance of their most critical assets. Advoco is highly respected for its talent, expertise and training program in this space. Together, we will bring Infor EAM capabilities to clients at scale to take advantage of a growing market opportunity.”

Added Marty Osborn, partner, Advoco:

“Becoming part of the Accenture Industry X family is an incredible opportunity for our clients and our employees. Accenture’s capabilities and expertise enable us to bring more cutting-edge, innovative work to our clients and grow as a team and as individuals. We’re excited to deliver outstanding expertise in the design, consultation and implementation of Infor EAM to even more companies and markets.”

Accenture Industry X’s Expansion

Advoco is the latest in a series of 24 acquisitions Accenture has made since 2017 to build its Industry X capabilities. Recent deals include international engineering consulting and services firm umlaut, Australian operations technology provider Electro 80, Brazilian industrial robotics and automation services provider Pollux, US-based operations consultancy Myrtle, and German technology consultancy SALT Solutions.

Of course, Industry X is just one segment of Accenture that the company has been expanding through M&A. ChannelE2E has compiled a full list of the company’s M&A transactions, which can be found here.