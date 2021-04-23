Accenture Acquires Consultancy Root Inc.

Accenture’s expansion plans continue, this time with the acquisition of strategy activation consultancy firm Root Inc.

Accenture’s expansion plans continue, this time with the acquisition of strategy activation consultancy firm Root Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

Founded 30 years ago, Root Inc. has 130 employees in Ohio and Illinois. The company’s clients are among the Global 2000. Root will join Accenture’s Talent & Organization/Human Potential team where it will strengthen its organizational change management capabilities.

Accenture Acquires Root: “Transformation Journeys”

Christie Smith, global lead for Talent & Organization/Human Potential at Accenture commented:

“At Accenture, we search for disruptive innovations and methodologies to guide and support our clients as they undertake transformation journeys. By adding Root’s unique digital-based creative capabilities to ours, we will help companies go beyond change management design or measurement and toward activating transformational change at scale.”

Rich Berens, CEO at Root, added:

“Our unique ability to help organizations bridge the gap from strategy creation to strategy activation in a way that connects people’s hearts and minds to strategic change is a tremendous compliment to Accenture’s focus on being the voice of change. We have always been a champion for people and deeply understanding how they are affected by change. We are excited about the opportunity to be a part of the Accenture family and work across the globe to impact the lives of even more people positively and help organizations be more successful in their transformational efforts.”

Accenture’s M&A Strategy

Root is in line with other recent Accenture Talent & Organization/Human Potential acquisitions, including fable+, Cirrus, Future State, and Kates Kesler.

Accenture has made more than 60 acquisitions since 2019. The deals typically involve digital transformation, big data analytics, cloud, cybersecurity and MSSP buyouts.