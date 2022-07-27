Accelirate Inc. has acquired Eshia Solutions, an integration services provider specializing in the Salesforce MuleSoft platform.

Accelirate Acquires Salesforce MuleSoft Partner Eshia Solutions

Accelirate, founded in 2016, is based in Sunrise, Florida. The company has 232 employees listed on LinkedIn. Accelirate’s areas of expertise include robotic process automation, process consulting, business process automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, process mining and process analysis.

Eshia, founded in 2017, is based in Ahmedabad, India. The company has 40 employees listed on LinkedIn. Eshia Solutions areas of expertise include MuleSoft, Mule ESB, Mule 3, Mule 4, integration, data integration and MuleSoft integration.

Eshia Solutions will operate as “an Accelirate company.” The combined organization will expands its ability to help clients achieve intelligent automation and integration at scale and bolster the companies Salesforce MuleSoft practice.

Accelirate Acquires Eshia: Executive Perspectives

Accelirate CEO Ahmed Zaidi commented on the news:

“Enterprises today face the unique challenge of automating, integrating, and managing work across various different systems. This can make it difficult to deploy automation at scale, and we’ve seen from years of industry experience that a piecemeal approach to automation is not effective in addressing the needs of future-oriented businesses. The acquisition of Eshia Solutions will enable Accelirate to continue expanding our delivery capabilities for automation and integration services. We are very excited about this and are looking forward to applying Eshia’s expertise to drive value for our clients.”

MuleSoft Integration M&A Activity

There’s been a flurry of activity related to MuleSoft integration partners lately as demand for RPA and automation solutions increases. PwC recently acquired MuleSoft integrator Netrovert and Capgemini recently acquired MuleSoft consultant Whitesky Labs.